Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $3.61 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth $43,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 83.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $701.32. 445,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,175. The stock has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $663.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $647.32. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $477.01 and a 12 month high of $710.86.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $713.50.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

