Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $5.04 Million Stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned 0.14% of Boot Barn worth $5,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,319,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,570 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 55.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 706,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,748,000 after acquiring an additional 253,169 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 679,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,136,000 after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,354,000 after acquiring an additional 13,404 shares during the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

In other news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boot Barn stock traded up $4.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.11. 637,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,490. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $134.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.09.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Boot Barn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.83.

Boot Barn Profile (Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.