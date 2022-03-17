Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,030,000 after acquiring an additional 708,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,081,382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,976,000 after acquiring an additional 50,205 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,604,000 after acquiring an additional 31,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.69.

Shares of KEYS traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $156.75. 1,138,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,218. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $319,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $4,080,397.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

