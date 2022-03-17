Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,767,000 after acquiring an additional 34,070 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

WST stock traded up $8.48 on Thursday, reaching $405.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,602. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $417.92. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $268.42 and a 12-month high of $475.35. The firm has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.93.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

WST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.