Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 127.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 33.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPG. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.65.

Shares of SPG stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $131.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,043,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,162. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.68 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.49%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

