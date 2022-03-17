Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,118,255,000 after purchasing an additional 398,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 10,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,844,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,501,986. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $88.83 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.56.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

