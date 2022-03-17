Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 1,984 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,013 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 419.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 13.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 600.0% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 6.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXP has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.46.

EXP stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.29. The stock had a trading volume of 757,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,815. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.55. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.16 and a 52-week high of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

