Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 3,223 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,533 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 612,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $49,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,398,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,347 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,383,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $111,071,000 after acquiring an additional 53,006 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.48.

Shares of EOG stock traded up $4.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,224,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,974,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.33 and a 200-day moving average of $94.14. The company has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $122.50.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

