Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CME. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,495,000 after buying an additional 951,681 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,941,308,000 after buying an additional 880,410 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 292.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 815,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,679,000 after buying an additional 607,799 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in CME Group by 87.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 715,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,269,000 after purchasing an additional 334,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in CME Group by 75.3% in the third quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 701,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,648,000 after purchasing an additional 301,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Compass Point increased their target price on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $4.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $246.28. 1,350,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807,570. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.31.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.72%.

In other news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total value of $733,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

