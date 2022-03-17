Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Reduces Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.1% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.5% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,666,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,850,869. The stock has a market cap of $115.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.32. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.31%.

Several analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

