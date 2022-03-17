Whole Earth Brands Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FREE)

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 8,015 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 5,625% compared to the typical volume of 140 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ FREE traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.40. 664,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,515. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $284.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.22 and a beta of 0.43. Whole Earth Brands has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average of $10.80.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.21). Whole Earth Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 24.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

