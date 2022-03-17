Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) General Counsel Sells $117,375.44 in Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) General Counsel Micah Chen sold 4,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $117,375.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Micah Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Willdan Group alerts:

On Friday, December 17th, Micah Chen sold 5,037 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $206,567.37.

Willdan Group stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.20. 99,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,997. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day moving average is $34.78. The firm has a market cap of $375.40 million, a PE ratio of -30.74 and a beta of 1.23. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WLDN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 410.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 106,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 229.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WLDN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Willdan Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.