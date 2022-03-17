William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ONEM. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.04. 1Life Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $230.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.76 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 40.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

