William Blair Weighs in on Sovos Brands Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Sovos Brands in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Sovos Brands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sovos Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

NASDAQ:SOVO opened at $10.99 on Thursday. Sovos Brands has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $17.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.30.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOVO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 185.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,607 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 600,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 382,352 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 710,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 119,520 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Sovos Brands (Get Rating)

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.