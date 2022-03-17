William H. Everett Sells 2,000 Shares of Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Stock

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) Director William H. Everett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $54,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of ISDR traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,946. The company has a market capitalization of $102.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 0.78. Issuer Direct Co. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $33.06.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Issuer Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.
Issuer Direct Company Profile (Get Rating)
Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.
