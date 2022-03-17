William H. Everett Sells 2,000 Shares of Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Stock

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) Director William H. Everett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $54,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ISDR traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,946. The company has a market capitalization of $102.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 0.78. Issuer Direct Co. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $33.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Issuer Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 13,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Issuer Direct by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. 24.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Issuer Direct Company Profile (Get Rating)

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

