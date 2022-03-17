Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Cut to $175.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.86.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $152.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.79. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $127.85 and a one year high of $223.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

