Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $202.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.31% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also commented on WSM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.86.
Shares of WSM opened at $152.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.79. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $127.85 and a 1 year high of $223.32.
In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 152,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,348,000 after acquiring an additional 29,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,790,000 after acquiring an additional 88,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 296,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,356,000 after acquiring an additional 20,839 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
