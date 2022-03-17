Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $152.45, but opened at $164.50. Williams-Sonoma shares last traded at $156.62, with a volume of 98,237 shares trading hands.
The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.32.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,805,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 121,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,500,000 after purchasing an additional 72,990 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 842,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,449,000 after purchasing an additional 168,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.79. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.
About Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM)
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.