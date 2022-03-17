Wilmington (LON:WIL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $227.61

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 227.61 ($2.96) and traded as high as GBX 259 ($3.37). Wilmington shares last traded at GBX 259 ($3.37), with a volume of 39,488 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £226.88 million and a P/E ratio of 16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.03, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 235.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 227.61.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Wilmington’s payout ratio is 0.38%.

Wilmington plc provides data information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training, qualifications, and complementary data and information services to individuals and firms that are operating in regulated markets and jurisdictions, as well as to risk and compliance officers.

