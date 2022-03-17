Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 259,100 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the February 13th total of 221,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 518.2 days.

WIPKF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on Winpak from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Winpak from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

WIPKF opened at $32.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.84. Winpak has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $36.10.

Winpak Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging materials and related packaging machines. The firm operates through following segments: Rigid Packaging & Flexible Lidding; Flexible Packaging; and Packaging Machinery. The Rigid Packaging & Flexible Lidding segment includes the rigid containers and lidding product groups.

