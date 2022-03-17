Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the February 13th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 431,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $50,378,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 239,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $677,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $96.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.26. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $65.66 and a 52-week high of $105.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.92%.

About Wintrust Financial (Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.