Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.88. Wireless Telecom Group shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 32,171 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $42.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wireless Telecom Group by 231.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 107,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wireless Telecom Group by 72.9% during the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 787,291 shares in the last quarter. 37.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

