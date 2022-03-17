Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.88. Wireless Telecom Group shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 32,171 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $42.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.99.
Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)
Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.
