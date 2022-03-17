WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:CXSE) Shares Up 21.7%

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:CXSE – Get Rating) shares shot up 21.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.08 and last traded at $42.02. 482,113 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 200,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.53.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.94.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.