WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRE) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRE – Get Rating) traded up 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.04 and last traded at $25.97. 19,284 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 21,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.36.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.98.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.