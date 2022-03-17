WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJS) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJS – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.22 and last traded at $42.18. 1,970 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 6,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.01.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.90.
