WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:WGRO) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:WGRO – Get Rating) traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.12 and last traded at $22.08. 884 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.69.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000.

