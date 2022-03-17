WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRS) Stock Price Up 1.9%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.10 and last traded at $45.10. Approximately 7,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 20,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.28.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.22 and a 200 day moving average of $45.88.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.