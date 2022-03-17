WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Sees Large Volume Increase

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 26,346 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 881,270 shares.The stock last traded at $6.06 and had previously closed at $5.88.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WM Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.77.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average is $8.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAPS. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in WM Technology during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in WM Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WM Technology by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

