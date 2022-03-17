WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Sees Large Volume Increase

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 26,346 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 881,270 shares.The stock last traded at $6.06 and had previously closed at $5.88.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WM Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.77.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average is $8.83.
About WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS)
WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.
