Wolfe Research Downgrades Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) to Peer Perform

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

ADS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.54.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $62.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Alliance Data Systems has a one year low of $53.30 and a one year high of $128.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.16.

Alliance Data Systems ( NYSE:ADS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Data Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback 200,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADS. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,395,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,671 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,450,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,097,000 after buying an additional 1,125,000 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,876,000 after buying an additional 812,699 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 668.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 667,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,341,000 after purchasing an additional 580,557 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,328,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

