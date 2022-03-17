Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.370-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $595 million-$610 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $609.91 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on WWW. B. Riley cut their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Wolverine World Wide from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Wolverine World Wide from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.30.

Shares of NYSE WWW traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,528. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.82.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, CEO Brendan Hoffman acquired 5,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $108,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $116,116.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 850.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

