Woodcoin (LOG) Price Hits $0.37 on Top Exchanges

Woodcoin (LOG) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.01 million and approximately $75.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000915 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,893.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,816.21 or 0.06886702 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $110.60 or 0.00270451 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00015228 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.93 or 0.00726100 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007853 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00066318 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.89 or 0.00461909 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.78 or 0.00363827 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

