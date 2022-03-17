Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 73,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
OTCMKTS:WOPEY opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.47. Woodside Petroleum has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $25.48.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Woodside Petroleum’s previous dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 6.66%.
Woodside Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)
Woodside Petroleum Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, and Others. The North West segment engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.
