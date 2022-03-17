Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Short Interest Update

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 1,410,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 358,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $8,662,660.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Woodward by 6.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Woodward by 33.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 7,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the third quarter worth about $1,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Woodward stock opened at $123.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Woodward has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $130.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.71.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Woodward will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WWD. Barclays decreased their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.86.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

