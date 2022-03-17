Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 12,269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 418,861 shares.The stock last traded at $124.43 and had previously closed at $123.27.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WWD. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodward currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.71.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $8,662,660.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,411,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at $1,101,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Woodward by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

