Woonkly Power (WOOP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.57 Million

Woonkly Power (WOOP) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last week, Woonkly Power has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Woonkly Power has a market capitalization of $16.57 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Woonkly Power was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woonkly Power coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Woonkly Power Coin Profile

Woonkly Power’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,732,023 coins. Woonkly Power’s official Twitter account is @woonklyEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Woonkly is a DEFI protocol that enables a Decentralized Social Network in which the capital invested in post advertising by advertisers is shared with the people who interact with that content (Post, Photo, Video, Podcast); all created and working 100% on Blockchain using our own main network (Hyperledger BESU and Polkadot) connected with Binance Smart Chain (BSC). “

Buying and Selling Woonkly Power

