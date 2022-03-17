Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Trading 14.3% Higher

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.24 and last traded at $4.23. 243,495 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,195,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. R. F. Lafferty upgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital upgraded Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

The company has a market cap of $637.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WKHS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,172,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,225 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 271.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,402 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,617,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,525 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,048,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 988,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 416,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

