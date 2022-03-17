Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Trading 14.3% Higher

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.24 and last traded at $4.23. 243,495 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,195,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. R. F. Lafferty upgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital upgraded Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.
The company has a market cap of $637.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Workhorse Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WKHS)
Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.
