Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) Shares Up 10.2%

Worksport Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WKSP – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 10.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.38. 139,971 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 134,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Worksport in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $40.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.97.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worksport in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Worksport in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Worksport in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worksport in the third quarter valued at about $538,000. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP)

Worksport Ltd. designs and distributes pickup truck covers called tonneau covers throughout the United States and Canada. The firm assists businesses by acquiring investment capital for continued growth and expansion while providing business development and marketing strategies, and offers its services in the United States and Canada.

