Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $143.27 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 17th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $11.13 billion and approximately $143.27 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $40,806.81 or 1.00053965 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00069334 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00021600 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001814 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00016052 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.25 or 0.00272773 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 272,824 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.