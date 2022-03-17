WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts expect WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFSGet Rating) to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.77. WSFS Financial posted earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 42.29% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

NASDAQ WSFS traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $50.86. 213,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,587. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $56.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.14%.

In related news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 6,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $328,353.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $53,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,781. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,942,000 after acquiring an additional 30,719 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,750,000 after acquiring an additional 296,184 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,676,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,029,000 after acquiring an additional 175,955 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,473,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WSFS Financial (Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Earnings History and Estimates for WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS)

