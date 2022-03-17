X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 83,900 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 100,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of X Financial stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.32. The company had a trading volume of 108,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,005. The company has a market capitalization of $124.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.06 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79. X Financial has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $17.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYF. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of X Financial during the third quarter worth $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in X Financial by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 17,322 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in X Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in X Financial by 10,541.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 31,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in X Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. 1.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan product is Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan and revolving loan Xiaoying credit loan catering to the credit card holders; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

