XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading Down 11.6%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) fell 11.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.81 and last traded at $24.33. 757,721 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 12,202,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.53.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XPEV. Barclays began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Macquarie began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.31 and a beta of 6.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $241,853,000. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $84,549,000. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 13,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Company Profile (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

