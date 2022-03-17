Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Short Interest Down 15.7% in February

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the February 13th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of YZCAY opened at $24.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Yankuang Energy Group has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average of $20.09.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YZCAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Yankuang Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yankuang Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in worldwide. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

