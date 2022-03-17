Ycash Hits Market Cap of $2.29 Million (YEC)

Ycash (YEC) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 17th. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and $19,707.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.16 or 0.00378475 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00072391 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00096730 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003486 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004956 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,390,619 coins. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

