Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Short Interest Up 18.0% in February

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 248,700 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the February 13th total of 210,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 226.1 days.
Shares of Yellow Cake stock opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.62. Yellow Cake has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $8.42.
About Yellow Cake (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yellow Cake (YLLXF)
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
- 3 Undervalued Large Caps With Large Upside
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.