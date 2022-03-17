Yellow Road Trading Down 20.1% This Week (ROAD)

Yellow Road (ROAD) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Yellow Road has a total market capitalization of $198,590.99 and approximately $9,177.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yellow Road coin can currently be bought for $0.0655 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00045954 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,807.67 or 0.06865827 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,860.63 or 0.99919771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00040903 BTC.

Yellow Road Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,505,142 coins and its circulating supply is 3,033,587 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

