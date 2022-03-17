Yojee Limited (ASX:YOJ) Insider Ray Lee Buys 80,000 Shares

Yojee Limited (ASX:YOJ – Get Rating) insider Ray Lee acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$10,400.00 ($7,482.01).
The company has a current ratio of 11.88, a quick ratio of 11.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Yojee Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Yojee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yojee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.