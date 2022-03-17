Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $838.80

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 838.80 ($10.91) and traded as low as GBX 650 ($8.45). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 657 ($8.54), with a volume of 73,222 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £384.19 million and a P/E ratio of 438.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 790.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 838.80.

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

