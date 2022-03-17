Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the February 13th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,409,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Yum! Brands by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,660,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,758,090,000 after purchasing an additional 399,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $695,816,000 after purchasing an additional 255,750 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Yum! Brands by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,606,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $639,597,000 after purchasing an additional 483,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Yum! Brands by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,298,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,758,000 after purchasing an additional 188,420 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE YUM opened at $119.55 on Thursday. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $106.01 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.66 and a 200-day moving average of $126.55. The firm has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.68%.

YUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.41.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

