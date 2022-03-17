Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,123,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,339,016,000 after purchasing an additional 94,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $695,816,000 after buying an additional 255,750 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,122,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,247,000 after buying an additional 1,761,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $474,184,000 after buying an additional 109,194 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,222,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $394,184,000 after acquiring an additional 50,175 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $119.03. 1,450,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,290. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.51. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.01 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.68%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on YUM. Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.41.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

