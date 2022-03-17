YUMMY Price Up 28.9% Over Last Week (YUMMY)

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One YUMMY coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, YUMMY has traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. YUMMY has a market cap of $4.02 million and $230,590.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00046213 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,802.29 or 0.06861494 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,751.22 or 0.99780713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00041006 BTC.

YUMMY Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

YUMMY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using US dollars.

